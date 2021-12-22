 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D/ST rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 16 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts after a sack against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15 is still going on as I write this, and COVID-19 continues to break out in locker rooms across the league. COVID-19 has hit every locker room in the league, and that means defenses are hurting with injuries and COVID-19 absences. For fantasy we probably need to continue going against weak offenses and weak quarterbacks.

Streaming options

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Giants

The Eagles defense isn’t anything to write home about, but neither is the Giants offense. Mike Glennon looked awful last week and if Jake Fromm gets the start, he will be a good quarterback to target your D/ST against.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Texans

Davis Mills has shown he can put together decent outings, but the Chargers are very much in the playoff race and should be able to put up a significant lead on Houston. With a lead should come plenty of pass attempts and chamces for turnovers from the rookie.

D/ST rankings for Week 16

Rk Name Opp
1 Dallas Cowboys vs WAS
2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ CAR
3 New Orleans Saints vs MIA
4 Philadelphia Eagles vs NYG
5 Los Angeles Chargers @ HOU
6 Green Bay Packers vs CLE
7 Kansas City Chiefs vs PIT
8 San Francisco 49ers @ TEN
9 Buffalo Bills @ NE
10 Seattle Seahawks vs CHI
11 New England Patriots vs BUF
12 Denver Broncos @ LV
13 Los Angeles Rams @ MIN
14 Jacksonville Jaguars @ NYJ
15 New York Giants @ PHI
16 Chicago Bears @ SEA
17 New York Jets vs JAC
18 Tennessee Titans vs SF
19 Las Vegas Raiders vs DEN
20 Indianapolis Colts @ ARI
21 Detroit Lions @ ATL
22 Miami Dolphins @ NO
23 Cincinnati Bengals vs BAL
24 Atlanta Falcons vs DET
25 Arizona Cardinals vs IND
26 Minnesota Vikings vs LAR
27 Baltimore Ravens @ CIN
28 Carolina Panthers vs TB
29 Washington Football Team @ DAL
30 Pittsburgh Steelers @ KC
31 Cleveland Browns @ GB
32 Houston Texans vs LAC

