D/ST rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

Week 15 is still going on as I write this, and COVID-19 continues to break out in locker rooms across the league. COVID-19 has hit every locker room in the league, and that means defenses are hurting with injuries and COVID-19 absences. For fantasy we probably need to continue going against weak offenses and weak quarterbacks.
Streaming options
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Giants
The Eagles defense isn’t anything to write home about, but neither is the Giants offense. Mike Glennon looked awful last week and if Jake Fromm gets the start, he will be a good quarterback to target your D/ST against.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Texans
Davis Mills has shown he can put together decent outings, but the Chargers are very much in the playoff race and should be able to put up a significant lead on Houston. With a lead should come plenty of pass attempts and chamces for turnovers from the rookie.
D/ST rankings for Week 16
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs WAS
|2
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@ CAR
|3
|New Orleans Saints
|vs MIA
|4
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs NYG
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@ HOU
|6
|Green Bay Packers
|vs CLE
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs PIT
|8
|San Francisco 49ers
|@ TEN
|9
|Buffalo Bills
|@ NE
|10
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs CHI
|11
|New England Patriots
|vs BUF
|12
|Denver Broncos
|@ LV
|13
|Los Angeles Rams
|@ MIN
|14
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@ NYJ
|15
|New York Giants
|@ PHI
|16
|Chicago Bears
|@ SEA
|17
|New York Jets
|vs JAC
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|vs SF
|19
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs DEN
|20
|Indianapolis Colts
|@ ARI
|21
|Detroit Lions
|@ ATL
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|@ NO
|23
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs BAL
|24
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs DET
|25
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs IND
|26
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs LAR
|27
|Baltimore Ravens
|@ CIN
|28
|Carolina Panthers
|vs TB
|29
|Washington Football Team
|@ DAL
|30
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@ KC
|31
|Cleveland Browns
|@ GB
|32
|Houston Texans
|vs LAC