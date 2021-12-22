How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the December 22nd episode

AEW Dynamite comes live once gain tonight with a ‘Holiday Bash’ episode taking place from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

We’re a week removed from the annual Winter is Coming special where we witnessed an epic clash for the AEW World title. What will this Christmas edition of Dynamite have in store?

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, December 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Last week’s AEW World Championship contest between “Hangman” Adam Page and Bryan Danielson went the distance and ended in a time-limit draw after going one full hour. Some have praised the encounter while others have criticized the decision to not have a conclusive outcome. We’ll see the fallout from this on tonight’s show and whether we’ll get a rematch in the near future.

After weeks of feuding between SuperKliq and the Best Friends, we’ll finally get a one-on-one matchup between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy. During a segment last week, Cole held a Christmas present in hand and teased that he’ll reveal the surprise on tonight’s show. Many have speculated that the surprise will be a debuting Kyle O’Reilly, who is a free agent after his contract with WWE/NXT expired two weeks ago.

The TBS Championship Tournament will resume on tonight’s show with Ruby Soho facing Nyla Rose. The two have feuded over the last several weeks and will settle it in this semifinal match. The winner will advance to the final on the TBS debut of Dynamite on January 5, facing either Thunder Rosa or Jade Cargill for the belt.

Finally, we’ll have a six-man tag team match as CM Punk will team up with Sting and Darby Allin to face MJF and FTR. All of these parties have mixed it up over the last several weeks and will do battle. The company has also hyped up the historical significance of Sting returning to the Greensboro Coliseum, a venue he regularly wrestled in during his NWA/WCW days and won his first world title in 1988.