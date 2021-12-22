Kadarius Toney still dealing with oblique injury and COVID-19 for Week 16

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is on the COVID-19 list, but head coach Joe Judge says he is getting close to a return, per Zack Rosenblatt. The trouble is, Toney is still dealing with an oblique injury that Judge didn’t sound that optimistic about.

Toney has missed the last four games and appears very iffy to play this week. If he misses, the Giants will again be thin at receiver, as Sterling Shepard, who returned from his own injury recently, suffered a torn Achilles last week and is done for the year.

Unfortunately for the Giants, their quarterback situation is also dire with Daniel Jones done for the season while Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm compete for the starting job.

Fantasy football implications

Kenny Golladay could have some fantasy value in deeper leagues, but it’s a situation to stay away from in the fantasy playoffs if at all possible.