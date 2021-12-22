Joe Mixon will practice on Wednesday for Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Wednesday that running back Joe Mixon will practice and that he’s feeling pretty good. Mixon suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday’s win against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy football implications

Despite dealing with a nagging ankle injury, Mixon still battled for 58 yards on 17 carries in the Bengals’ 15-10 win over the Broncos. However, it was the second-straight week that the veteran running back had at least 50 yards on the ground and zero touchdowns.

This season, Mixon has quietly rushed for 1,094 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, while adding two receiving touchdowns. The Bengals are hoping that the 25-year-old running back can find the end zone in this weekend’s pivotal game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The last time the Bengals played the Ravens in Week 7, Mixon had 59 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. The star running back should be starting either at the RB1/RB2 spot in fantasy football this week.