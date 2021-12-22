D’Andre Swift returns to practice on Wednesday for Week 16

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift returned to practice on Wednesday after a long layoff due to a shoulder injury, per Eric Woodyard. The Lions are suddenly getting healthier at the running back position, as Jamaal Williams is off the COVID-19 list and back at practice on Wednesday as well.

The team has been pleasantly surprised by practice squad call up Craig Reynolds at running back as well and have him on the 53-man roster now. Swift is still the obvious RB1 due to his versatility and explosiveness, but Williams and Reynolds have proven their worth.

Fantasy football implications

If Swift does return this week to play, the running back situation will be extremely tough for fantasy. Swift, if he can practice all week and appear ready for a big workload, he will be worth a fantasy slot, but if he’s questionable, I’d expect a pretty even split in work in a committee.