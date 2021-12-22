Antonio Gibson dealing with turf toe for Week 16

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday that Antonio Gibson’s toe injury in Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles was similar to the turf toe injury that he suffered last season, per Nicki Jhabvala. Rivera added that the injury flared up last night and the young running back tried to fight through it.

Fantasy football implications

Gibson had his fair share of struggles on the ground in last night’s game due to injury. The second-year running back posted 26 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown, to go along with six receptions for 39 yards. The former Memphis standout posted 18.5 fantasy points, giving him his third double-digit performance in the last four games.

Heading into this week’s game against Dallas, it’s going to be tough to depend on Gibson to carry a huge workload. Therefore, we could see rookie running back Jaret Patterson in the mix, who had 20 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia.