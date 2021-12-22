Kareem Hunt unlikely to play for Week 16 with ankle injury

The Cleveland Browns, who suffered a tough loss in Week 15 at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, are likely to be without running back Kareem Hunt for Saturday’s Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers. Hunt is still on the reserve/COVID list, but the running back is also dealing with an ankle injury that will keep him from playing.

#Browns Stefanski says he doesn't expect Kareem Hunt (ankle) and Troy Hill (knee) back for the #Packers game because of their injuries. Both are still on COVID-19 reserve. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 22, 2021

Fantasy football implications

With Hunt out, Nick Chubb once again takes a feature role in the backfield. Chubb has been a fantasy star when he gets volume, so this is a good development for managers who have him. D’Ernest Johnson would see additional carries behind Chubb with Hunt sidelined, although he might not be elevated into flex territory. Jarvis Landry is probably the only receiver who would benefit from Hunt’s absence in the passing game. Given Cleveland’s COVID situation and the ever-evolving nature of the national situation, it’s hard to tell exactly who will be available for the Browns in Week 16.