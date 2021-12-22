 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Harrison Butker, unvaccinated, out for Week 16 on COVID-19 list

We break down the news that Butker will not play in Week 16.

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs
Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs lines up a third quarter field goal attempt against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker for Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after Butker got placed on the reserve/COVID list. As an unvaccinated player, Butker is out for 10 days no matter what.

Fantasy football implications

With Butker out, this means fantasy managers will have to pick up a new kicker for Week 16. Elliott Fry appears to be the replacement option in Kansas City, but the Chiefs might be more aggressive in certain spots instead of opting for field goals. Butker was typically automatic from long distance, but does Kansas City have the same confidence with Fry? It may be best for managers to look elsewhere, as kicker is a truly streamable position in fantasy football. As for Butker, he’ll try to get back on the field for Week 17 when the Chiefs play the Bengals. Kansas City is in the hunt for the AFC’s top seed.

