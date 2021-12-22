Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, December 22

We have a small five-game schedule in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Lauri Markkanen over 1.5 assists (+125)

With the Cavaliers missing three of their starters for tonight’s game against Boston, they’ll need max effort from Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love, and Markkanen. The 24-year-old forward is flourishing in his first-year with the Cavs, averaging 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Cavs will be looking for Markannen to be a scorer, but also a facilitator, which he's done well recently. The young forward is only averaging 1.3 assists per game in his last 10 games. But Markkanen has dished out more 1.5 assists six times over that span and four out of his last five games.

Franz Wagner over 3.5 assists (-110)

Sticking with assists props, we are going to hammer Franz Wagner’s prop, which is sitting at over 3.5 at even money. I don’t know how the books haven’t made the adjustment yet based on how he’s playing, but we’ll take advantage.

In his last 10 games, the former Michigan Wolverines standout has recorded more than 3.5 assists seven times. In the other three games, Wagner had two assists twice and one game with three assists. Now granted, in two games against the Hawks this year, Wagner only has two and three assists. With Cole Anthony questionable with an ankle injury, they’ll need a facilitator out on the floor.

Khris Middleton over 6.5 rebounds (+100)

Our last player prop bet for tonight’s slate will be a plus-money play as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is still without superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, but will have Khris Middleton back in the starting lineup.

Middleton missed the last three games with a knee injury, but should be ready to play and help out Jrue Holiday. One department that the Bucks will need Middleton to help out at in is on the glass. In his last 10 games, Middleton has been solid grabbing boards, averaging 6.7 per game. The veteran forward has gone over 6.5 rebounds eight times and has at least recorded eight rebounds in three-straight games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.