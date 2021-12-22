NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, December 22

The NBA has five games on the slate for Wednesday night, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET with Cavaliers vs. Celtics and Magic vs. Hawks. The night wraps up with Clippers vs. Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET, while both Rockets vs. Bucks and Nuggets vs. Thunder tipping off at 8:00 p.m. The Raptors vs. Bulls game has been postponed due to health and safety protocols, as the Raptors don’t have enough available players to put on the court.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,700

After missing the game against the Cavaliers last Saturday due to rest, Grayson Allen is available again for the matchup against the Rockets at home. Allen’s last game was on the road at the New Orleans Pelicans, where he dropped 25 points and three rebounds. He totaled an impressive 39.25 fantasy points as he saw 39 minutes of playing time, and hit over 20 points for the first time in over a month. With Milwaukee missing so many players to injury, Allen’s had a chance to be more involved, and should be an easy draft in Wednesday’s lineup.

Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder, $4,100

Bazley has put up some decent numbers throughout his last five games. He scored at least 26.75 fantasy points in three of his last five, with his lower two coming in at 6.5 and 16.5 point performances. As of now, he’s dropped 10 points in three of his last five as well, and has grabbed at least six rebounds in three of five. While he’s not super consistent, and most likely won’t turn in an All-Star worthy performance, you can count on him for double-digit fantasy points without eating up too much salary cap.

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets, $3,800

Hyland turned in 37 fantasy points in his last game when the Nugs visited the Hawks last weekend. He went for 26 minutes, and scored a career-high 24 points while adding four rebounds to the mix. It’s the second time in three games he’s scored over 25 fantasy points, making him a viable budget option especially with so many absences around the league.