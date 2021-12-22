Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Celtics on Wednesday

After having their previous game postponed over the weekend, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be back in action tonight against the Boston Celtics. These two teams have already played each other twice this season with each team winning one game.

In their last matchup on Nov. 15, the Celtics defeated the Cavs 98-92, behind 23 points from Jayson Tatum, who also had eight rebounds and five assists. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -5.5

This season, the Cavaliers have been one of the best teams against the spread with a stellar record of 25-5-1 and 10-0 ATS in their last 10 games. That being said, it will be tough for the Cavs to cover tonight as they are without Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Issac Okoro, who are currently in the league’s health and safety protocol. Between the three players, the Cavs will be missing 39.9 points per game.

As for the Celtics, this is a nice opportunity at home to pick up a win after losing 108-103 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Boston was three-point favorites in that game and they’re six-point favorites in tonight’s contest. This is important to remember as the Celtics are 2-4 ATS in their last six games when they are the favorite. However, Boston is 9-6 ATS after losing to the Sixers. If the Celtics cannot get the win and cover in this spot, then they’re exactly what their record says they are.

Over/Under: Under 212.5

The Cavs will be missing three good defenders in tonight’s game, which could have a direct effect on the total. However, even without Allen, Mobley, and Okoro, they should be able to give a solid effort on that end. In their first two meetings, neither team has scored at least 100 points and totals were 180 and 190. I trust that the under will prevail once again.

