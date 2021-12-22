Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Kings on Wednesday

In the second game of a doubleheader on NBA TV tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings will link up at 10 p.m. ET.

These two Pacific division foes have already played twice this season with the Kings winning both games. In their latest matchup earlier this month, the Kings defeated the Clippers 104-98, thanks to 28 points from Terence Davis. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Clippers vs. Kings, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -5.5

The Clippers are riding a three-game losing streak after losing 116-92 on Monday night to the San Antonio Spurs. Los Angeles’ offense has been non-existent during a current slide, averaging 99.3 points per game. The Clippers have also struggled on the road as of last, losing three out of their last four games.

However, they will have Paul George for his second game back from injury. With George in the lineup, the Clippers are 13-12 this season. Los Angeles is 1-4 against the spread in the last five games and 3-3 ATS when the road favorite this season.

As for the Kings, they’ve been competitive over the last week or so with De’Aaron Fox in healthy and safety protocols. Without Fox, Tyrese Haliburton has stepped up with at least 20 points and 10 assists in the last three games. The Kings are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games and 4-1 ATS in their last five home games. They are also 9-12 ATS this season when they are the underdog this season.

Over/Under: Under 219

In their last meeting earlier this month, it was a low-scoring game as only 203 points were put up. Then when you take a look at their first game against each other, 239 points were scored. The total has gone under in six of the Clippers’ last eight games. I feel that if their defense shows up with PG13 back for the second-straight game, then the under should hit.

