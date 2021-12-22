6 Arizona vs. #19 Tennessee: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats will look to remain undefeated when they head on the road to take on the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers in the lone game between ranked teams on Wednesday’s college basketball slate.

Arizona is 11-0 to this point of the season, and the Wildcats are a top-10 team overall in KenPom including in the top 15 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Arizona has four players averaging double-digit points this year, and a road victory over Tennessee would be the biggest victory for the Wildcats this season.

Tennessee is 8-2 through their first 10 games, and they are coming off two blowout victories over far less talented opponents. The Volunteers are led by Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi from a scoring perspective, and they have one of the best defenses in the country according to KenPom.

How to watch Arizona vs. Tennessee

When: Wednesday, December 22nd, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -2

Total: 149.5

