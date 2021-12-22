13 Houston vs. Texas State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 13 Houston Cougars won two in a row since a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, and they will get back to the Fertitta Center for a matchup against the Texas State Bobcats on Wednesday night.

Houston has a 10-2 record to this point of the season, and they were without Tramon Mark in each of the last two games - both victories against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Oklahoma State Cowboys - as he continues to battle through a shoulder injury. The Cougars are in the top five overall in KenPom and rank inside the top 10 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.

Texas State is 9-2 and will look for their ninth consecutive victory on Wednesday night. The Bobcats are still outside the top 100 in KenPom, and they haven’t seen much in terms of competition. The two losses came in their only two games against power conference opponents, and Texas State was blown out in both matchups.

How to watch Texas State vs. Houston

When: Wednesday, December 22nd, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -19

Total: 131.5

