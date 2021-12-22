17 LSU vs. Lipscomb: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 17 LSU Tigers are among the few undefeated teams left in college basketball, and they will return to the floor on Wednesday night when they host the Lipscomb Bison.

LSU is unbeaten through 11 games without an incredibly tough schedule, which is why they are barely inside the top 20 despite bein an SEC program. The Tigers are led by their defense, which ranks No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom. LSU’s offense is outside the top 50, so that will need to be fixed as they gear up for the conference slate.

Lipscomb will enter Wednesday’s game with a 6-7 matchup, and they snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday with a blowout win over Tennessee Wesleyan. The Bison are continuing to play without one of their best players Ahsan Asadullah, who has been out nearly a month with an injury.

How to watch Lipscomb vs. LSU

When: Wednesday, December 22nd, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: LSU -27

Total: 143.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.