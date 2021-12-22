2 Duke vs. Virginia Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils are the only team in the ACC that still has yet to play a conference game, but that will change when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday night.

After taking two weeks off between games due to COVID-19, Duke played three games last week and blew out all three opponents. The Blue Devils are led by their offense, and they come in at No. 6 in the latest KenPom ratings overall. Through 11 games, Wendell Moore Jr. and Paolo Banchero are the team’s leading scorers as both average more than 16 points per game.

Virginia Tech will enter with an 8-4 record and started 0-1 in conference play when they lost to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons earlier this month. The Hokies rank inside the top 30 in KenPom, and defense has been their strong suit to this point. Keve Aluma is the team’s leading scorer with 14.2 points per game.

How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Duke

When: Wednesday, December 22nd, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -9

Total: 139

