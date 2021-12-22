12 Auburn vs. Murray State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers will take their seven-game winning streak to their matchup against the Murray State Racers on Wednesday.

Auburn is a double-overtime loss to the UConn Huskies away from being one of the few undefeated college basketball teams to this point of the season. The Tigers are coming off a 74-70 road win over Saint Louis on Saturday, and they will get their SEC schedule started a week from Wednesday. Auburn is inside the top 20 in KenPom adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.

Murray State has the same record as Auburn at 10-1, and the Racers also have a seven-game winning streak with their most impressive victory coming on the road against the Memphis Tigers less than two weeks ago. The Racers are led in scoring by Tevin Brown, who is averaging 19.1 points per game.

How to watch Murray State vs. Auburn

When: Wednesday, December 22nd, 5 p.m. ET

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -13

Total: 145

