Texas Tech vs. Eastern Washington: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders played without one of their top players the last time out, and they will get a home matchup against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Wednesday afternoon.

Texas Tech is coming off a 14-point loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Phoenix, and the Red Raiders were without Terrence Shannon, Jr. with back spasms. Be sure to check injury reports closer to game time to see whether Shannon will be available for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech’s biggest strength comes on defense where they rank No. 10 in KenPom.

Eastern Washington has not taken the floor since December 15th when they crushed Multnomah, an NAIA school. The Eagles are outside the top 200 in the latest KenPom ratings, and this will be their first game against a ranked opponent.

How to watch Eastern Washington vs. Texas Tech

When: Wednesday, December 22nd, 2 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena

TV: BIG12 | ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -18

Total: 142

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.