16 Texas vs. Alabama State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 16 Texas Longhorns have a new opponent on their schedule after a change was needed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Texas was originally set to match up with the Rice Owls but instead, the Longhorns will see the Alabama State Hornets on Wednesday.

Texas will go for their eight win in the last nine games, and they are coming off a seven-point road win over the Stanford Cardinal from Las Vegas over the weekend. The Longhorns are inside the top 25 in KenPom adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency in a strong start to the Chris Beard era.

Alabama State hasn’t played since December 11th as games against the UCLA Bruins and Memphis Tigers were canceled because the Hornets’ opponents have dealt with COVID issues. The Hornets are among the worst teams in the country according to KenPom and are looking to avoid their fifth consecutive loss.

How to watch Alabama State vs. Texas

When: Wednesday, December 22nd, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: Longhorn Network

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -31

Total: 132

