NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Wednesday, December 22nd

There were supposed to be a few more ranked college basketball teams in action today. Georgetown was to head to The Dunk and face No. 22 Providence, and Cal Poly had a paycheck from No. 5 UCLA forthcoming. But with the recent events involving teams in all sports and Covid-19, those games have been turned aside due to infections of the virus and variants.

That leaves the schedule with eight teams in action across seven games, with the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats facing the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers as the only ranked-only game on the board. The Wildcats (11-0, 1-0 Pac-12) have wins over Michigan and Illinois, and will head to Thompson-Boling Arena for their last non-conference game of the regular season. Lithuanian freshman Azuolas Tubelis has been a revelation for the ‘Cats with 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per outing.

They’ll take on a Tennessee team that looked pretty bad in a loss to Villanova on November 20th, but has won six of their last seven since with the only other loss being to Texas Tech in overtime. Another star freshman in point guard Kennedy Chandler leads the Vols in scoring and assists with 14.6 points and 5.4 dimes per game.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Wednesday, December 22nd from DraftKings Sportsbook.

College basketball Top 25, Dec. 22 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 2:00 PM Alabama State #16 Texas Longhorn Network UT -31 132 2:00 PM Eastern Washington #25 Texas Tech BIG12|ESPN+ TT -18 142 5:00 PM Murray State #12 Auburn SECN Auburn -13 145 7:00 PM #6 Arizona #19 Tennessee ESPN2 UT -2 149.5 8:00 PM Texas State #13 Houston ESPN+ UH -19 131.5 8:00 PM Lipscomb #17 LSU SECN LSU -27 143.5 9:00 PM Virginia Tech #2 Duke ESPN2 Duke -9 139

