Zach LaVine, Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, Dec. 22

There are only six games on Wednesday’s NBA slate but that doesn’t mean fans and bettors aren’t looking for some of the league’s biggest stars to get back on the court. Zach LaVine, Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the handful of players in COVID protocols and one could argue that trio represents the future of the sport. Here’s a look at the full injury report for Wednesday’s schedule.

NBA injury report, December 22nd

Trae Young (protocols) TBD; Danilo Gallinari (protocols) TBD; Clint Capela (protocols) TBD; Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) probable

The Hawks have a lot of COVID issues, with Young being the biggest name in the protocols. Atlanta has a Christmas Day game against the Knicks, which looks to be in real danger now with the team’s health situation. Fortunately, Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is likely to make his return to the court after dealing with an ankle injury.

Cole Anthony (ankle) questionable; Wendell Carter Jr. (leg) questionable

Both Anthony and Carter are questionable to play with their respective ailments. These are two players the Magic would like to see in their rotation long term, so getting them as many minutes as possible now to evaluate them is crucial.

Evan Mobley (protocols) TBD

Mobley, the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year per DraftKings Sportsbook, is in the league’s protocols. The Cavaliers have also been hit hard with the COVID spike, so this could be a place to stack the Celtics in DFS.

Zach LaVine (protocols) doubtful; Alex Caruso (foot) OUT

LaVine is doubtful, which means there’s a chance he could test out of the protocols tomorrow. Caruso, one of the team’s offseason acquisitions, is officially out with a foot injury.

Fred VanVleet (protocols) TBD, Scottie Barnes (protocols) TBD

The Raptors have seven players in the COVID protocols, but VanVleet and Barnes are the two big names. It’s been a tough season in Toronto, but these two are part of the future there.

Other injuries: Precious Achiuwa (protocols) TBD, Malachi Flynn (protocols) TBD, Ayo Dosunmu (protocols) doutbful

Christian Wood (knee) questionable

Wood has been dealing with a knee injury but is likely to suit up after playing in the team’s last two contests.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (protocols) TBD

The Bucks do get Khris Middleton back after the guard dealt with a knee injury but the big question is with Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak has been in COVID protocols for a minute now, so it’s tough to say exactly what the deal is with him. The Bucks do have a Christmas game and the league definitely wants Antetokounmpo back for that game.

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) questionable

Gordon is dealing with a hamstring injury but should be good to go for the Nuggets. Denver is still missing its two stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., so this team could get significantly better if both come back this season.

De’Aaron Fox (protocols) TBD; Davion Mitchell (protocols) TBD; Marvin Bagley (protocols) TBD

The Kings have been a mess this year and now three key pieces of the puzzle are in COVID protocols. Sacramento is likely going to blow this thing up, so every game is a huge evaluation opportunity for the front office. Fox is the key name to watch in trade talks as the calendar year ends.