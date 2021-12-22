Kicker rankings for Week 16 fantasy football

The kicker position is a fairly plug-and-play in fantasy football. Most people draft their kicker in the last couple rounds unless you want to invest in a Justin Tucker type of kicker. You probably waived your drafted kicker in his bye week and slot in a new guy to finish out the year. But there is also some weekly value to consider.

We are through the last of the NFL’s bye weeks, so it’s possible you’ve slotted in your kicker and are not thinking about the position. But there are some intriguing matchups if you want to consider less rostered alternatives.

It’s also worth noting a couple potential absences. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is currently on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. He could return in time for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but if not, you’ll need a replacement for someone on the sixth-ranked scoring offense. Additionally, Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez is sidelined with a quad injury.

Streaming options

The best name available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues is Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein. He has reached double digit points in his last three games and four of his last five. He’s got a great matchup this weekend against a Washington team that ranks 28th in defensive efficiency and gives up the 11th most fantasy points to opposing kickers.

Another option available in a majority of leagues is Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo. He’s facing a Lions team that is giving up the most fantasy points to opposing kickers. If you’re in a super deep league, consider Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro. He’s facing a Jaguars defense giving up the third most points to opposing kickers.