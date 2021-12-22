Michigan football team to get team booster shot ahead of CFP semifinals vs. Georgia

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is surging across the country just as holiday travel is picking up. This variant is viewed as more easily transmissible, although early studies suggest it might be less severe.

The world of sports has been hit hard by this latest surge in COVID-19. The NHL has shut down through its holiday break, the NBA is preparing contingencies if Christmas Day games need to be moved, and the NFL moved three games in Week 15 due to outbreaks.

College football’s CFP semifinals are nine days away, and the Michigan football team is taking a significant precaution ahead of the game. The team is having a group booster event where they will get the third shot (or second in the case of those with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). The team reportedly was at 99% vaccinated at the beginning of the season. Offensive tackle Andrew Stueber described this as a “full-team booster shot” on Wednesday, which is three days before the team departs for South Florida on Christmas.

Michigan is scheduled to face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on December 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.