Matthew Stafford kneeldowns cost this fantasy football team its playoff game

Bad beats can be a brutal experience, and Tuesday evening brought at least one fantasy football manager a whole lot of playoff pain.

Tal and Dan are long time friends who were facing off in their fantasy football playoffs. Heading into Tuesday’s final two games, Tal was trailing by 36.5 points. He had Matthew Stafford, DK Metcalf, and Matt Gay on his roster while Dan had nobody remaining. It was going to come down to the wire.

Meet Tal.



Law School Classmate

Groomsmen at Wedding

All Around Good Guy…



…Except for Tonight.

Tonight, he is the Enemy!!



If Tal gets 36.5 from Stafford, Metcalf, & Matt Gay, he wins our match and eliminates me from the playoffs.



WE NEED A MIRACLE FOLKS!



CC: @Tcushmaro pic.twitter.com/Rv3NQzQUwZ — Prof. Dan Lust (@SportsLawLust) December 21, 2021

Tal proceeded to take the lead with 58 seconds left after Metcalf caught an 11-yard pass. This turned into the equivalent of MLB rolling the champagne into the Red Sox clubhouse in 1986 to prepare for their victory over the Mets.

And then Stafford pulled a Bill Buckner for Tal’s team!

The Seahawks were driving down the field down ten when Russell Wilson threw a deep ball to Metcalf. Taylor Rapp picked it off in the end zone and the touchback brought the Rams out to their 20 with 45 seconds left. Stafford took a knee twice to run out the clock. For fantasy managers, that cost them 0.2 points and in this case, cost Tal the title thanks to the higher seed tiebreaker!!

This is real. DK Metcalf caught an 11-yd pass for him to go up 114.1-113.9 with 58 seconds. I congratulate him on a Win. Stafford then proceeds to take knee for 2 yard loss, minus 0.2 points We are now TIED! I am the higher seed. I advance?!?!



Can’t make it up @MatthewBerryTMR!! pic.twitter.com/9LWMXwaDOC — Prof. Dan Lust (@SportsLawLust) December 22, 2021

That’s just an absolutely brutal way to lose after an impressive comeback in the final game. There’s still two rounds left for Dan, but hopefully he can at least buy Tal a drink the next time they see each other because wow, that’s a rough way to get knocked out of your fantasy playoffs.