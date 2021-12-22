D.J. Moore doesn’t practice Wednesday, likely game-time decision for Week 16

The Carolina Panthers could be without D.J. Moore for the team’s Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moore did not practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, and is apparently being considered a game-time decision for Sunday’s contest, according to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

#Panthers injury report:

DNP: DJ Moore (hamstring)

Limited: Cam Erving (ankle) and Stephon Gilmore (knee) — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) December 22, 2021

Rhule says DJ Moore probably will be a game-time decision on Sunday. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 22, 2021

Fantasy football implications

This is rough news for fantasy managers, especially those who have Moore in meaningful playoff matchups. With the Panthers wide receiver iffy on taking the field, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Robby Anderson could be strong fallback options. Given how Carolina’s offense has operated this season and the inconsistent play at quarterback, it’s tough to bank on receivers outside of Moore having a productive fantasy outing in Week 16. Nevertheless, volume will be a factor if the receiver is out. Anderson and Marshall Jr. would be the biggest beneficiaries of Moore’s absence or limited play if the receiver does attempt to play through his injury.