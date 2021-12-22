Eagles HC Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19 for Week 16

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and has entered the league’s protocol, per ESPN’s Tim McManus. Sirianni will conduct his responsibilities remotely and remains hopeful to return by Sunday, per a statement from the team.

Fantasy football implications

If Sirianni cannot be on the sidelines for Sunday game against the Giants, then pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo would be the acting head coach, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Sirianni said that Patullo would be tasked with making game-situation decisions and that he doesn’t want to disrupt any of the coaches’ responsibilities.

This is less than ideal news for the Eagles, who picked up a much-needed win on Tuesday night over the Football Team to keep their playoff hopes alive. Philadelphia will have another division game on Sunday afternoon against the Giants, who beat them in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium by a score of 13-7.