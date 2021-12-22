Drew Lock will start for the Broncos for Week 16

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Wednesday that Drew Lock will start quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, per Jeff Legwold. Fangio also added that if Bridgewater is cleared from the concussion protocol over the final two weeks of the season he would play.

Fantasy football implications

Lock came in for Bridgewater in the second half of last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 25-year-old QB completed 50% of his passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Sunday’s game will be the first start for the former Mizzou standout since Week 17 last year against the Raiders. In that game, Lock completed 60.9% of his passes for 339 yards, and two touchdowns. It will be interesting to see if the Broncos will open up the playbook more with Lock under center, who can push the ball down the field. The Raiders’ defense is giving up 17.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.