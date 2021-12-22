 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Evans listed as DNP for Wednesday’s walkthrough session in Week 16

We break down the news that Evans was listed as DNP Wednesday in Week 16.

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have listed wide receiver Mike Evans as “DNP” for the team’s Wednesday walkthrough session ahead of Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers. Evans was part of the slew of injuries Tampa suffered Sunday night in Week 15, with Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette being the other major casualties.

Fantasy football implications

Since it was only a walkthrough session, it’s hard to make any conjecture about Evans’ Week 16 status at the moment. The receiver does have a hamstring injury, which typically takes some time to heal. If Evans cannot go, look for Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller to step into bigger roles. The Buccaneers appear to be close to getting Antonio Brown back as well, so this wide receiver group should be in good shape even if Evans does not suit up for Week 16. There should be more clarity on the receiver’s status in the coming days.

