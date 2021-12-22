Antonio Brown gets in limited practice on Wednesday of Week 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the practice field on Wednesday to open Week 16, and they have welcomed back Antonio Brown. The wide receiver finished up a three-game suspension for providing a fake vaccination card earlier this year. There was some question as to whether or not the Bucs would release him, but Bruce Arians made it clear winning football games is the most important thing for him.

Brown was listed as limited on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. He was dealing with the ankle injury prior to his suspension and has not appeared in a game since Week 6. He had 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five appearances across the team’s first six games.

Fantasy football implications

If he is cleared to play this weekend, Brown has upside against the Panthers. In his final three games before the ankle injury, he was targeted 32 times and caught 23 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns. With Chris Godwin out for the season with an ACL injury and Mike Evans sidelined with a hamstring injury, Brown is going to be worth a start as one of Tom Brady’s favorites.