Miles Sanders not practicing Wednesday, Thursday for Week 16

Thursday update: Sanders was once again a DNP on Thursday, but the team has yet to truly practice. Friday will be the day we probably learn his actual status.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was estimated as not practicing on Wednesday with a quad injury. Since the Eagles played last night due to their game being pushed due to COVID-19, it makes sense that the team would rest players this week. But, Sanders was a DNP compared to Jordan Howard who was labeled as limited, so it’s something to keep an eye on.

The Eagles run game has been great this season and Tuesday night they dominated the Washington Football Team, as Sanders rushed for 131 yards, Jordan Howard rushed for 69 and Jalen Hurts had two goal line rushing touchdowns. They will continue to try to establish the run.

Fantasy football implications

Sanders likely has a good chance of playing this week, but if this injury turns out to be worse than we think, Howard becomes a good fantasy start against the Giants. Kenneth Gainwell would likely be his backup in a good matchup.