Chargers WR Jalen Guyton added to COVID-19 list for Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Week 16, putting his availability against the Houston Texans in jeopardy. The Chargers are coming off a tough Week 15 loss to the Chiefs and need to win against the Texans to stay in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

#Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and WR Jalen Guyton were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Guyton took over as LA’s No. 2 option when Keenan Allen was sidelined with COVID, and Joshua Palmer was in as the team’s No. 3 receiver. With Allen back, Palmer slid out of the picture and Guyton took a lot of the snaps as the team’s No. 3 receiver. Palmer would be the biggest beneficiary of Guyton’s absence but it’s hard to see LA’s third receiver having much fantasy value in this offense. Now, if Austin Ekeler is also ruled out, that would mean additional passing opportunities for the entire receiving group.