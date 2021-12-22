 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chargers WR Jalen Guyton added to COVID-19 list for Week 16

We break down the news that Guyton is on the COVID list in Week 16.

By DKNation Staff
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) celebrates a first down made in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.&nbsp; Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Week 16, putting his availability against the Houston Texans in jeopardy. The Chargers are coming off a tough Week 15 loss to the Chiefs and need to win against the Texans to stay in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

Fantasy football implications

Guyton took over as LA’s No. 2 option when Keenan Allen was sidelined with COVID, and Joshua Palmer was in as the team’s No. 3 receiver. With Allen back, Palmer slid out of the picture and Guyton took a lot of the snaps as the team’s No. 3 receiver. Palmer would be the biggest beneficiary of Guyton’s absence but it’s hard to see LA’s third receiver having much fantasy value in this offense. Now, if Austin Ekeler is also ruled out, that would mean additional passing opportunities for the entire receiving group.

