James Conner not practicing Wednesday for Week 16

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to bounce back from a shocking loss to the Lions in Week 15 when they play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. Arizona will hope star running back James Conner will be able to take part in that game after the running back missed Wednesday’s practice due to a heel issue.

Fantasy football implications

Conner did end up playing in Week 15, so there’s no danger of him missing Saturday’s game at this point. Chase Edmonds is likely to be a bigger factor in this game as he continues to recover from his stint on injured reserve. If Conner is unable to play, look for Edmonds and Eno Benjamin to take over as Arizona’s two running backs. The Cardinals have slipped considerably in the race for the NFC’s top seed and badly need to be a full strength to close out the regular season strong.