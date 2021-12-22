Damien Harris limited at Wednesday’s practice in Week 16

The New England Patriots listed running back Damien Harris as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the team’s Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills. Harris did not take part in New England’s Week 15 game against the Colts, which the Patriots lost 27-17. That ended a seven-game winning streak for New England.

Fantasy football implications

Harris would be the lead running back if healthy in New England’s offense. He has been a vital part of the team’s success and has maintained his grip on the lead job despite the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson. If Harris does not play in Week 16, Stevenson would take over as the lead back with Brandon Bolden coming in for the secondary role. Harris’ status will be worth monitoring this week, but a limited start means the running back is trending in the right direction for an AFC East game with widespread postseason implications.