Vikings QB Kirk Cousins limited at practice on Wednesday for Week 16

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was on the injury report for the first time since 2013 on Wednesday. He’s dealing with a ribs injury and put in a limited practice as a result. Cousins is rarely on there, so this must be somewhat significant. We break down what the injury means heading into Week 16 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy football implications

It would be very surprising for Cousins to miss this week with the playoffs on the line. The Vikings are 7-7 and in position to make the postseason. Cousins threw perhaps the most perplexing INT in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears, but still was able to get out of ChiTown with a 17-9 win. Cousins only completed 12 passes for 87 yards and 2 TDs. Being as we’re down to the wire in fantasy football, chances are you aren’t considering starting Cousins, nor should you be.