Darren Waller logs another DNP to start off Week 16 preparation

The Las Vegas Raiders listed tight end Darren Waller as a non-participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough session in Week 16, which marks yet another absence for the high-profile pass catcher. The Raiders are hoping to grab another win as they try to keep pace with a massive jumble in the middle of the AFC playoff picture.

Fantasy football implications

This is starting to become a tough sight for fantasy managers, as Waller is one of the top players at the position. He’s been out for a while now, and this designation doesn’t bode well for his chances of suiting up in Week 16. If Waller cannot suit up, Foster Moreau is set to take over as the lead tight end. It’s hard to trust Moreau as a fantasy asset, although he did snag seven receptions for 65 yards in the team’s Week 15 contest. Other players who will benefit from Waller’s absence would be Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones and Bryan Edwards.