Jets have 14 players on COVID-19 list, HC Robert Saleh also tests positive for Week 16

The New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Wednesday. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will be acting head coach until Saleh clears COVID-19 protocols.
The Jets have been hit hard by COVID-19 of late and currently have 15 people out, including
HC Robert Saleh
CB Michael Carter
WR Elijah Moore
G Vera-Tucker
DL Foley Fatukasi
DE J.Franklin-Myers
ST Justin Hardee
LB H.Nasirildeen
S S.Neasman
WR Jeff Smith
LB Blake Cashman
LB Noah Dawkins
CB Lamar Jackson
DL Tanzel Smart
WR Vyncint Smith
Moore is the only fantasy football player on the list, but he is also on I.R. for another week due to a quad injury. Hopefully he’ll test out of protocols while also being elevated from I.R. for next week.
But, overall, this is a situation to monitor for the Jets and Jaguars game if New York continues to add players to the list as the week moves forward.