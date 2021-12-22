Jets have 14 players on COVID-19 list, HC Robert Saleh also tests positive for Week 16

The New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Wednesday. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will be acting head coach until Saleh clears COVID-19 protocols.

The Jets have been hit hard by COVID-19 of late and currently have 15 people out, including

HC Robert Saleh

CB Michael Carter

WR Elijah Moore

G Vera-Tucker

DL Foley Fatukasi

DE J.Franklin-Myers

ST Justin Hardee

LB H.Nasirildeen

S S.Neasman

WR Jeff Smith

LB Blake Cashman

LB Noah Dawkins

CB Lamar Jackson

DL Tanzel Smart

WR Vyncint Smith

Moore is the only fantasy football player on the list, but he is also on I.R. for another week due to a quad injury. Hopefully he’ll test out of protocols while also being elevated from I.R. for next week.

But, overall, this is a situation to monitor for the Jets and Jaguars game if New York continues to add players to the list as the week moves forward.