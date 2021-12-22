Report: No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham lands in health and safety protocols

Detroit Pistons rookie G Cade Cunningham is the latest NBA player to be placed into health and safety protocols, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The number of players continues to pile up around the NBA as we approach the Christmas Day slate. PG Killian Hayes was the first Pistons player this week to be placed into protocols. Chances are more Detroit players will end up there by the end of the week.

With Hayes and Cunningham out, the Pistons will be missing their starting backcourt for the foreseeable future. Saben Lee, Frank Jackson and Cory Joseph are the three-guard rotation we should expect to fill the void while Cunningham and Hayes are in protocols.

This could impact Cunningham’s case for Rookie of the Year. He’s currently +250 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the award. Those are the second-best odds behind Cleveland Cavaliers C Evan Mobley at +135. Behind them is Toronto Raptors F Scottie Barnes, who is +300 on DKSB and is also in health and safety protocols at the moment.