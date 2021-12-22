 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Anthony Martial looks to leave Manchester United in January transfer window, Sevilla a top contender

The forward has not been able to see the pitch at Old Trafford.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
Anthony Martial of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on December 2, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial looks set to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano. Martial has only gotten two starts for the club so far this season, with one goal. After a 17-goal campaign in 2019-20, it’s hard to see how Martial fell out of favor with the Man United coaching staff and players. La Liga club Sevilla is rumored to be the top contender for his services.

Man United currently sits in sixth place in the Premier League, one point behind West Ham United. The club is in the Champions League round of 16 as well and is set to play Atletico Madrid after a technical error in the draw. Even though Martial hasn’t been on the pitch much, he’s a veteran player who has taken part in big matches. If he leaves in the January window, Man United would be a thinner on the front line.

