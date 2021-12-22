Anthony Martial looks to leave Manchester United in January transfer window, Sevilla a top contender

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial looks set to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano. Martial has only gotten two starts for the club so far this season, with one goal. After a 17-goal campaign in 2019-20, it’s hard to see how Martial fell out of favor with the Man United coaching staff and players. La Liga club Sevilla is rumored to be the top contender for his services.

Anthony Martial position has always been clear after his agent statement. He wants to leave in January and Sevilla would be one of his fav options. But there’s still no full agreement. #MUFC



His salary is still the problem, waiting to discuss with Man United. Race still open. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2021

Man United currently sits in sixth place in the Premier League, one point behind West Ham United. The club is in the Champions League round of 16 as well and is set to play Atletico Madrid after a technical error in the draw. Even though Martial hasn’t been on the pitch much, he’s a veteran player who has taken part in big matches. If he leaves in the January window, Man United would be a thinner on the front line.