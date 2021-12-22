Knicks PG Derrick Rose undergoes ankle surgery, out at least 8 weeks

New York Knicks PG Derrick Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, the team announced Wednesday. Rose had been sidelined since Dec. 16 due to the injury. The 33-year-old PG has had his fair share of injuries, this being the latest in a low line of lower-body procedures. He had been putting together a solid season off the bench, though the Knicks’ season isn’t exactly going as planned so far.