Knicks PG Derrick Rose undergoes ankle surgery, out at least 8 weeks

Veteran guard will miss at least the next two months. We break down the fantasy basketball impact.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on December 16, 2021 in Houston, Texas.&nbsp; Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

New York Knicks PG Derrick Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, the team announced Wednesday. Rose had been sidelined since Dec. 16 due to the injury. The 33-year-old PG has had his fair share of injuries, this being the latest in a low line of lower-body procedures. He had been putting together a solid season off the bench, though the Knicks’ season isn’t exactly going as planned so far.

