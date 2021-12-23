A.J. Brown activated from I.R. to play Week 16 on TNF vs. 49ers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been elevated from the injured reserve before tonight’s game against the 49ers. Brown will play after missing three weeks due to a chest injury. His presence should be a big help for the depleted Titans offense.

Brown could be eased back in, but as long as he’s productive, he’ll get all the work he can handle probably. His counterpart on the team, Julio Jones, left last week’s game with a hamstring injury, but appears like he’ll be able to return for Thursday night as well.

Getting their Top 2 receivers back should be a boon for a team facing a 49ers secondary that has allowed seven receiving touchdowns to wide receivers over the last four games. It will be tough to expect Brown to be 100 percent, but his talent should help him put up good fantasy numbers even if he’s not in on every snap.