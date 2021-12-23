 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UCF vs. Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl between the UCF Golden Knights and Florida Gators on ESPN.

By Erik Buchinger

NCAA Football: Boise State at Central Florida Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl matchup between the UCF Golden Knights and the Florida Gators. The game is set for Thursday, December 23rd at 7:00 p.m. ET.

UCF (8-4, 5-3 AAC) did not quite live up to the high standards this program set for themselves over the years, but this was their first season in a new system under Gus Malzahn. Florida (6-6, 2-6 SEC) needed a win over the Florida State Seminoles in the regular season finale to qualify for a bowl game, and they will close out their 2021 and look forward to life under Billy Napier, who is replacing Dan Mullen.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Gasparilla Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida

Date: Thursday, December 23rd
Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Stadium: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Florida -260, UCF +210

