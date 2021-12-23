How to watch UCF vs. Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl matchup between the UCF Golden Knights and the Florida Gators. The game is set for Thursday, December 23rd at 7:00 p.m. ET.

UCF (8-4, 5-3 AAC) did not quite live up to the high standards this program set for themselves over the years, but this was their first season in a new system under Gus Malzahn. Florida (6-6, 2-6 SEC) needed a win over the Florida State Seminoles in the regular season finale to qualify for a bowl game, and they will close out their 2021 and look forward to life under Billy Napier, who is replacing Dan Mullen.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Gasparilla Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida

Date: Thursday, December 23rd

Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Florida -260, UCF +210