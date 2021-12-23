What channel is UCF vs. Florida on and what is game time for 2021 Gasparilla Bowl

The Gasparilla Bowl is one of the juiciest games of this bowl season as the UCF Knights are set to take on the Florida Gators for an in-state matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

UCF (8-4, 5-3 AAC) should be the more motivated team to win this game as the two programs have gone after each other a bit over the past few years. The Knights are in their first season under Gus Malzahn, and they lost starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel early in the season. He has since entered the transfer portal, and UCF has been led by their defense in 2021.

Florida (6-6, 2-6 SEC) is closing out their season before they enter the Billy Napier era, as he is replacing Dan Mullen as head coach. The Gators needed a victory over the Florida State Seminoles in the regular season finale to become bowl eligible, and they got it done. Florida will be without quarterback Anthony Richardson with an injury, and Emory Jones is expected to start, though he plans to enter the transfer portal.

UCF vs. Florida: 2021 Gasparilla Bowl TV info

Game date: Thursday, December 23rd

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Florida is a 7-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -260 moneyline odds, making UCF a +210 underdog.