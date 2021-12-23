Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The UCF Knights and Florida Gators have been involved in some public spats over the years, and they will play for the first time since 2006 on Thursday night in the Gasparilla Bowl from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch UCF vs. Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday, December 23rd at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Florida -7

Point Total: 55.5

Moneyline: Florida -260, UCF +210

Gasparilla Bowl Betting splits

UCF: (45% of handle, 45% percent of bets)

Florida: (55% of handle, 55% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Florida -7

Predicting motivation is a big part of bowl game betting, but that’s always difficult to know heading into a matchup. Florida is obviously the more talented team in this game and with the combination of an in-state matchup and trying to impress new head coach Billy Napier, I think we’ll see a solid performance from the Gators even with a roster that expected bigger things this year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.