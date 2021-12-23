Frisco Football Classic: Miami vs. UNT live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Frisco Football Classic was invented just a few weeks ago to make sure every bowl-eligible team had a game to play this postseason, and it will feature the Miami RedHawks and North Texas Mean Green on Thursday from Frisco, Texas. Miami came a point short of competing for the MAC Championship, and North Texas won each of their final five games to clinch a spot in the bowl game.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Miami vs. UNT in the 2021 Frisco Football Classic on Thursday, December 23rd at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Miami -3

Point Total: 55

Moneyline: Miami -145, North Texas +125

Frisco Football Classic Betting splits

Miami: (37% of handle, 54% percent of bets)

UNT: (63% of handle, 46% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: North Texas +3

The Mean Green are rolling right now, and who am I to say they can’t keep it going? This is essentially a home game for North Texas, which will win their sixth consecutive game thanks to an offense that has been playing very well. In the five-game winning streak, the Mean Green scored at least 30 points in four of them. They have a good chance at success against a Miami defense that ranks No. 70 in opponent yards per play against FBS teams.

