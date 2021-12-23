 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Frisco Football Classic: Miami vs. UNT live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Frisco Football Classic became the 42nd bowl game, and it will feature Miami and North Texas.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Frisco Football Classic was invented just a few weeks ago to make sure every bowl-eligible team had a game to play this postseason, and it will feature the Miami RedHawks and North Texas Mean Green on Thursday from Frisco, Texas. Miami came a point short of competing for the MAC Championship, and North Texas won each of their final five games to clinch a spot in the bowl game.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Miami vs. UNT in the 2021 Frisco Football Classic on Thursday, December 23rd at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Miami -3
Point Total: 55
Moneyline: Miami -145, North Texas +125

Frisco Football Classic Betting splits

Miami: (37% of handle, 54% percent of bets)
UNT: (63% of handle, 46% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: North Texas +3

The Mean Green are rolling right now, and who am I to say they can’t keep it going? This is essentially a home game for North Texas, which will win their sixth consecutive game thanks to an offense that has been playing very well. In the five-game winning streak, the Mean Green scored at least 30 points in four of them. They have a good chance at success against a Miami defense that ranks No. 70 in opponent yards per play against FBS teams.

