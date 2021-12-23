How to watch Miami-Ohio vs. UNT in the 2021 Frisco Football Classic via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Frisco Football Classic matchup between the Miami RedHawks and the North Texas Mean Green. The game is set for Thursday, December 23rd at 3:30 p.m. ET, and is the second of two games being played in Frisco this college football postseason

Miami OH (6-6, 5-3 MAC) came a game sort of reaching the MAC Championship Game, and they have been led by their passing offense, which ranks inside the top 25 nationally in yards per pass attempt against FBS opponents. North Texas (6-6, 5-3 Conference USA) is basically getting a home game with the venue’s proximity to campus, and the Mean Green run the ball a ton as 61.3% of their offensive snaps are rushing plays.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Frisco Football Classic, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Frisco Football Classic: Miami-Ohio vs. UNT

Date: Thursday, December 23rd

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Miami -145, North Texas +125