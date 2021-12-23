What channel is Miami (OH) vs. UNT on and what is game time for 2021 Frisco Football Classic Bowl

Forty-one bowl games weren’t enough, so bowl No. 42 was added to ensure every bowl-eligible team could participate. That’s why we have Thursday’s Frisco Football Classic between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and North Texas Mean Green from Toyota Stadium.

Miami (6-6, 5-3 MAC) lost by a point in overtime in their regular season finale against the Kent State Golden Flashes to lose out on a spot in the conference championship game. The RedHawks are led by their passing offense, which ranks No. 24 in yards per pass attempt against FBS opponents. Wide receiver Jack Sorenson had a huge year with the eighth most receiving yards nationally with 1,290 on 69 receptions and scored 10 touchdowns.

North Texas (6-6, 5-3 Conference USA) became bowl eligible by winning their last five games including an 18-point win over a ranked UTSA Roadrunners team in the regular season finale. The Mean Green run the ball on 61.3% of their snaps, which is the 13th highest rate in the country, so look for them to pound the rock quite a bit with DeAndre Torrey, who has 1,215 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns on the ground this year.

Miami (OH) vs. UNT: 2021 Frisco Football Classic TV info

Game date: Thursday, December 23rd

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Miami (OH) is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 moneyline odds, making North Texas a +125 underdog. The total is set at 55.