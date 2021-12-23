Best D/ST streamers for Week 16 fantasy football

We are in Week 16 which means your fantasy football league is likely either starting the playoffs or is well entrenched in them. Either way, you are going to be playing matchups like never before this season. One of the most common positions streamed is D/ST and this week will be no different.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 16 lineups.

Bengals D/ST vs. Baltimore Ravens

When these two teams met in Week 7, the Bengals came away with a 41-17 win. Their D/ST registered six fantasy points that week. Not a ton, but when it comes to streaming a defense you have to take what you can get. They found a way to slow down Lamar Jackson last time. If Jackson is able to play this week, he is likely going to be less than 100%. You could do worse than the Bengals D/ST this week.

Broncos D/ST vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders offense has been stunted without tight end Darren Waller and they struggle to even string together first downs. The Broncos' defense has been playing really tough in recent weeks and I think they have another solid performance on deck this week. They have at least 10 fantasy points in two of their last four games.

These teams met in Week 12 and the New York Giants came away with a close 13-7 win. Their D/ST put up 13 fantasy points and finished as the D/ST5 on the week. The offense isn’t really doing much to help them, but their defense can be used in the right matchup. I think whether the Eagles roll out Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew, the Giants D/ST is a streamable option if you are desperate.