Best quarterback streamers for Week 16 fantasy football

It is Week 16 and more and more players are winding up on the Covid list. If your fantasy league is in the playoffs, you need to take advantage of whatever matchups you can. Whether it be due to Covid, injury or matchup you may need to stream a quarterback on your quest for fantasy gold.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 16 lineups.

I know, I know this pick just feels icky, but desperate times call for desperate measures. The Chiefs are getting hit by Covid positives and at the time of this writing, they are likely to be missing some big names on defense. Roethlisberger is going to go pass-heavy in the Steelers offense and the Chiefs defense is allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa takes on a Saints defense that is giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. I guess it is both a pro and a potential con that he plays on Monday Night in Week 16. Either way, Tua has at least 16 fantasy points in three of his last five games. They are going to have to pass a lot against the Saints in a potential shootout, so throw Tagovailoa in your lineup if you are in need.

Teddy Bridgewater had a nasty injury and is likely going to miss the Week 16 game for the Broncos. This would leave Lock as the starter under center. Now, you wouldn’t start Lock with any sort of excitement. This move is for the roster that is decimated by Covid or you are just needing the holiest of Hail Mary’s for your lineup. Denver is likely going to go run-heavy, but Lock has some value if you are in a desperate situation.