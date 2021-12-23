Chester Rogers start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

There’s good news and bad news surrounding Chester Rogers’ fantasy outlook for Week 16. Let’s talk about it.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Chester Rogers

Rogers had four receptions — tying a season-high — for 30 yards during last week’s loss to Pittsburgh. He saw an increase in offensive snaps after Julio Jones left with a hamstring injury, and with Jones being held out of practice, it looks like Rogers will continue to see more playing time. That’s the good news.

The bad news is the possible return of the Titans’ true WR1, A.J. Brown. He’s been out since Week 11 because of a chest injury, but he is reportedly likely to play Thursday barring any setbacks. Maybe Brown will be on a snap count, but that takes a lot of the steam out of Rogers’ sleeper appeal. The 49ers’ pass defense is poor — eight opposing wide receivers have registered double-digit DraftKings points over their previous four games — but with Brown in tow, it’s fair to wonder if Rogers will get enough targets to do anything meaningful in fantasy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As probably the No. 3 wideout here at best in Week 16 and attached to an aerial attack that really doesn’t want to throw more than 35 passes, Rogers is a low-floor WR5 for fantasy semifinals week.