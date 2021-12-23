Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers pulled out their second straight win with a 31-13 final score over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. It’s their fifth win in their last six games as they improve to 8-6 but still sit in third place in the NFC West. The 49ers will face off against the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 16, with just three games left to play in the regular season.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo threw 18-for-23 for 235 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Falcons as San Francisco controlled the game and cruised to a comfortable win. Garoppolo didn’t need to throw the ball a ton, as he made his lowest number of attempts since Week 11 when he only threw 22 against Jacksonville. The 49ers got the job done mostly on the ground as they’re searching for a spot in the playoffs. Garoppolo has had a fine season, with a 67.4 percent completion rate and 18 touchdowns under his belt. From a fantasy standpoint, Week 15 was a little underwhelming as he only brought in 13.8 fantasy points, which is sure to disappoint fantasy managers who started him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Garoppolo may be asked to throw more often against the Titans on the road, leading to a higher score for fantasy managers in Week 16. He should be firmly in a top-15 QB position this week and is worth a start for fantasy managers who have him rostered without any better options on the table.